ANC leaders meet to 'finalise' Zuma exit

The powerful committee could recall the president from office, though he would be under no constitutional obligation to obey the order.

"We know you want closure -- we will be doing so keeping our eyes on what is in the interests of all our people," Ramaphosa said to loud applause on Sunday.

"The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the ANC will be meeting tomorrow to discuss this very matter -- and because our people want this matter to be finalised, the NEC will be doing precisely that."

Litha Madita, 48, an NGO worker from Cape Town, welcomed the announcement of the NEC meeting, adding that Ramaphosa has spoken "to the aspirations of the South Africans".

"It brings hope that there is a new venture we are getting into.

"But we have to respect (Zuma) as a former president of the ANC. It is important not to disrupt the country or bring violence into the country."