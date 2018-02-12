Politics

12 February 2018 - 19:16 By Claudi Mailovich
ANC President, Cyril Ramaphosa talks to his deputy David Mabuza and ANC Treasure General, Paul Mashatile. File photo.
Image: Masi Losi

The ANC’s national executive committee (NEC) met on Monday in the scorching Centurion heat to finalise President Jacob Zuma’s fate as state president.

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa said on Sunday in Cape Town that the meeting would "discuss and finalise this matter". It was set to begin at 2pm.

However‚ a formal briefing on the outcomes of the meeting was not expected on Monday.

Journalists were nonetheless camped out at the Saint George Hotel in Irene‚ Centurion‚ where NEC members drove in and out of the conference venue in their luxury vehicles.

Zuma and the leadership of the ANC have held discussions about his tenure as state president‚ following an earlier decision by the NEC that he should step down.

The NEC initially referred it to the top officials to deal with‚ but Zuma then refused to step down. This resulted in further discussions‚ the unprecedented postponement of the state of the nation address and a cancelled special NEC meeting.

Ramaphosa’s announcement in Cape Town on Sunday drew a line in the sand.

"We know you want this matter to be finalised. We know you want closure on this matter. We will finalise this matter keeping our eyes on what is in the interests of all our people‚" Ramaphosa told the country.

- BusinessLIVE

