Anxious wait as NEC continues to debate Zuma's fate
As the hours ticked by and the ANC’s national executive committee continued on Monday night to deliberate on President Jacob Zuma's fate‚ journalists outside the meeting venue were left in the dark about the developments at the much-anticipated meeting.
Just like at the party's 5th policy conference and the 54th national elective conference‚ the ANC have clamped down on leaks‚ preventing ANC NEC members from entering the meeting with their cellphones in fear of leaks to the media before an official announcement is made.
On Monday night there was a large media contingent - consisting of both local and international journalists - outside St George Hotel in Irene‚ Centurion‚ to witness Zuma‚ 75‚ possibly formally stepping down as the head of state.
Zuma has‚ to date‚ faced at least three internal party motions of no confidence in him. Former Minsiter of Tourism Derek Hanekom tabled the first one‚ and was followed by ANC strategist Joel Netshitenzhe last year.
This current special NEC meeting was highly anticipated after growing calls from within the ANC and opposition party's calling for Zuma to step down as the head of state‚ about 18 months before his term of office comes to an end.
Unlikely previously‚ Zuma‚ who faces a mountain of corruption charges‚ no longer enjoys the support in the NEC as he did during his stint as party leader since 2007.
The tables turned when his preferred presidential candidate‚ Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma‚ lost to Cyril Ramaphosa by 179 votes in December.
Shortly after Ramaphosa ascended to power‚ the newly-elected NEC resolved that Zuma should comply with former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela's recommendation to appoint a judicial commission of inquiry into state capture.
On Sunday‚ ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile told a congregation in Gugulethu‚ Cape Town‚ that Ramaphosa was finalising Zuma's exit.
Mashatile said: "President Zuma will go. ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa is the only president‚ so don't be confused. President Zuma has finished his job and he will go."
It remains to be seen whether or not Zuma will survive this meeting which has been underway for the past five hours‚ to‚ from what we understand‚ will be discussing his conditions for stepping down as the head of state.
This is a developing story.
