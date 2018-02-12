As the hours ticked by and the ANC’s national executive committee continued on Monday night to deliberate on President Jacob Zuma's fate‚ journalists outside the meeting venue were left in the dark about the developments at the much-anticipated meeting.

Just like at the party's 5th policy conference and the 54th national elective conference‚ the ANC have clamped down on leaks‚ preventing ANC NEC members from entering the meeting with their cellphones in fear of leaks to the media before an official announcement is made.

On Monday night there was a large media contingent - consisting of both local and international journalists - outside St George Hotel in Irene‚ Centurion‚ to witness Zuma‚ 75‚ possibly formally stepping down as the head of state.