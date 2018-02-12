Politics

Anxious wait as NEC continues to debate Zuma's fate

12 February 2018 - 19:48 By Neo Goba
President Jacob Zuma. File Photo.
President Jacob Zuma. File Photo.
Image: PIETER BAUERMEISTER / AFP

As the hours ticked by and the ANC’s national executive committee continued on Monday night to deliberate on President Jacob Zuma's fate‚ journalists outside the meeting venue were left in the dark about the developments at the much-anticipated meeting.

Just like at the party's 5th policy conference and the 54th national elective conference‚ the ANC have clamped down on leaks‚ preventing ANC NEC members from entering the meeting with their cellphones in fear of leaks to the media before an official announcement is made.

On Monday night there was a large media contingent - consisting of both local and international journalists - outside St George Hotel in Irene‚ Centurion‚ to witness Zuma‚ 75‚ possibly formally stepping down as the head of state.

ANC NEC meeting on Zuma's fate under way in Pretoria

The ANC’s national executive committee (NEC) met on Monday in the scorching Centurion heat to finalise President Jacob Zuma’s fate as state president.
Politics
4 hours ago

Zuma has‚ to date‚ faced at least three internal party motions of no confidence in him. Former Minsiter of Tourism Derek Hanekom tabled the first one‚ and was followed by ANC strategist Joel Netshitenzhe last year.

This current special NEC meeting was highly anticipated after growing calls from within the ANC and opposition party's calling for Zuma to step down as the head of state‚ about 18 months before his term of office comes to an end.

Unlikely previously‚ Zuma‚ who faces a mountain of corruption charges‚ no longer enjoys the support in the NEC as he did during his stint as party leader since 2007.

The tables turned when his preferred presidential candidate‚ Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma‚ lost to Cyril Ramaphosa by 179 votes in December.

Talk about smooth transition for Zuma not about SA but ANC: Maimane

Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane says the smooth transition that the ANC is trying to negotiate for President Jacob Zuma is just to ensure ...
Politics
8 hours ago

Shortly after Ramaphosa ascended to power‚ the newly-elected NEC resolved that Zuma should comply with former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela's recommendation to appoint a judicial commission of inquiry into state capture.

On Sunday‚ ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile told a congregation in Gugulethu‚ Cape Town‚ that Ramaphosa was finalising Zuma's exit.

Mashatile said: "President Zuma will go. ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa is the only president‚ so don't be confused. President Zuma has finished his job and he will go."

It remains to be seen whether or not Zuma will survive this meeting which has been underway for the past five hours‚ to‚ from what we understand‚ will be discussing his conditions for stepping down as the head of state.

This is a developing story.

READ MORE

#Zexit delays could involve more demands

While Jacob Zuma's exit negotiations are currently ongoing‚ political analyst Professor Somadoda Fikeni reckons the president may still be trying to ...
Politics
8 hours ago

'A good leader leaves when his time is up': A nation tweets for #Zexit

While the nation holds its breath as the ANC's national executive committee meets in Irene‚ Pretoria‚ to possibly decide the fate of President Jacob ...
Politics
9 hours ago

Waiting for #Zexit: 3 ways Zuma might leave office

Pressure is mounting on President Jacob Zuma to leave office ahead of elections next year. Here are the ways by which he could leave office early.
Politics
9 hours ago

Maimane: Zuma can find extra protection in prison

If President Jacob Zuma wants extra protection or amnesty‚ he can find it in a maximum security prison.
Politics
10 hours ago

Most read

  1. Ramaphosa leaves NEC meeting, but still no answers on Zuma's fate Politics
  2. Van Rooyen misled Parliament about visit to Gupta compound: Public Protector Politics
  3. Anxious wait as NEC continues to debate Zuma's fate Politics
  4. ANC NEC meeting on Zuma's fate under way in Pretoria Politics
  5. Mbete consulting on EFF request to reschedule no-confidence motion Politics

Latest Videos

The problem is not Zuma, it's the whole ANC': Malema
VIDEO REPORT: Henri van Breda returns for closing arguments in triple-murder ...
X