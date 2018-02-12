The City of Johannesburg is to investigate allegations that councillors have been collecting donations to help residents affected by natural disasters outside official structures‚ Mayor Herman Mashaba said on Monday.

“As such‚ I have requested the Speaker of Council to investigate these allegations and that the proper procedure for collection (of) donations be explained to councillors‚” Mashaba said in a statement.

Mashaba on Monday morning issued an update on the city’s response to the damage caused by violent storms‚ largely in the southern and western parts of the city‚ which have been declared disaster areas. Repairs were estimated to cost R186.5-million.

The damage includes collapsed roofs and boundary walls of 3‚152 households in Protea Glen‚ Lawley‚ Braamfischerville‚ Slovo Park‚ Snake Park‚ Doornkop‚ Rugby Club Information Settlement‚ Meadowlands‚ Westbury‚ Alexandra‚ Lefhureng and Fleurhof.

Mashaba said the city was on track to conclude an investigation into the disaster by the end of the month.