Politics

DA taking Public Protector's report on Vrede on review

12 February 2018 - 12:51 By Nico Gous
Leader of the Democratic Alliance (DA) Mmusi Maimane.
Leader of the Democratic Alliance (DA) Mmusi Maimane.
Image: SIPHIWE SIBEKO / REUTERS

The Democratic Alliance is going to take the Public Protector’s report on the Vrede dairy farm on review after calling it is a “whitewash”.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane announced the legal steps on Monday during a press conference in Cape Town after the DA federal council met over the weekend.

“It has become quite clear that the report is a whitewash. In fact‚ the Public Protector’s action and report on this issue can only be described as disgraceful‚” Maimane said.

The Public Protector released the report on Friday. It did not take into account the widely published Gupta e-mails that showed how the Gupta family is linked to the project‚ Maimane said. About R220 million was allegedly stolen from the project.

Parliament committee summons Mkhwebane after Vrede project 'whitewash'

Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Justice and Correctional Services has summoned Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane after reports that she had ...
Politics
9 hours ago

Mkhwebane found the Free State Department of Agriculture contravened the prescripts of the Public Finance Management Act. Maimane claims there are faulty omissions in the report.

“There is no effort shown to probe the true corruption ... at the heart of the Vrede scandal‚” he said.

Maimane accused ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule and mineral resources minister Mosebenzi Zwane of planning and executing the scheme. Both have vehemently denied allegations of wrongdoing in relation to state capture. “After four years Advocate (Busisiwe) Mkhwebane (Public Protector) simply cannot blame lack of capacity for her embarrassing report‚” Maimane said.

Mkhwebane 'protects' Zwane in Vrede dairy farm report

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane ignored evidence implicating Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane in her watered-down report of the ...
News
1 day ago

He said the party’s lawyers are currently drafting the legal documents and will launch their application later this week. DA federal executive chairman James Selfe said the application will likely be lodged with the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria. He described the Mkhwebane report as “embarrassingly superficial”.

Zwane has denied allegations of state capture. He has defended his relationship with the Gupta family‚ who are also associates of President Jacob Zuma. Last year he told MPs that such allegations were part of an attempt to assassinate his character.

Magashule has reportedly said that “the law must take its course” but said that the Vrede controversy should not be used to oust him from his ANC post.

Most read

  1. South Africa faces moment of destiny: Archbishop Thabo Makgoba Politics
  2. Opposition calls for no-confidence motion‚ dissolution of Parliament Politics
  3. 'Where's the water'‚ ask protesters at Zille's official residence Politics
  4. Talk about smooth transition for Zuma not about SA but ANC: Maimane Politics
  5. #Zexit delays could involve more demands Politics

Latest Videos

The problem is not Zuma, it's the whole ANC': Malema
VIDEO REPORT: Henri van Breda returns for closing arguments in triple-murder ...
X