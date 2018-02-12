'It would break Madiba's heart if he saw what is happening in SA'

As the ANC celebrated Nelson Mandela’s centenary, his eldest granddaughter said she had no doubt that Madiba, had he been in President Jacob Zuma’s position, would have made a decision for the good of the country and to avoid tensions.

While Ndileka Mandela admitted that it would be presumptuous to say how he would have reacted, she referred to the icon’s own words, in the book Dare not Linger by Mandla Langa: “Good leaders fully appreciate that the removal of tensions in society, of whatever nature, put creative thinkers on centre stage by creating an ideal environment for men and women of vision to influence society. Extremists, on the other hand, thrive on tension and mutual suspicion.”

Mandela gave 67 years of his life to the ANC, including 27 spent in prison. But Zuma’s presidency has been plagued by corruption scandals, including state capture involving the Gupta family, probably the ANC’s worst PR nightmare.

Ndileka said the South Africa is gripped by tension, and that the atmosphere would have distressed Mandela.

“In many instances granddad made decisions for the better good of the country. I have no doubt his decision would be to avoid tensions,” she said.

“It would really sadden him. He lived for the better good of his country and to see what is happening would break his heart.”

