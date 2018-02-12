Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Justice and Correctional Services has summoned Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane after reports that she had ignored evidence that implicated Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane.

The Sunday Times reported this week that Mkhwebane had been accused of suppressing evidence pointing at Zwane in her report on the controversial Vrede dairy farm project‚ which is surrounded by allegations that it was used to benefit the Gupta family.

“Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Justice and Correctional Services has decided to urgently call the Public Protector‚ Adv. Busisiwe Mkhwebane to appear before the Committee to explain her statements in public over the recent weeks‚” the committee said in a statement.

Committee chairperson Mathole Motshekga said the committee was “extremely concerned”.