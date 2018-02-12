South Africa faced a "moment of destiny" in which a decade of corruption could be replaced with the birth of a country that could unite to beat inequality‚ Archbishop Thabo Makgoba of Cape Town said on Monday.

Calling for prayers for the ANC‚ its leader and all members of Parliament‚ he said the country's development had been slowed down by "morally corrupt leaders who have created a most unequal society in terms of service delivery‚ education and healthcare”.

Makgoba was writing on his blog‚ reflecting on the 28th anniversary of the day Nelson Mandela woke up a free man at Bishopscourt‚ on February 12‚ 1990: “The emotional vertigo of the Zuma decade that has left each of us‚ our families‚ our friends‚ our communities and our nation feeling like we have been on the deck of a ship in the middle of the fiercest storm‚ is close to ending. South Africa’s destiny now is a choice that we all have in our hands: black hands‚ white hands‚ brown hands‚ yellow hands … rainbow hands.”