Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane says the smooth transition that the ANC is trying to negotiate for President Jacob Zuma is just to ensure the party’s unity and has nothing to do with the issues that South Africans care about.

Speaking after the DA’s federal council meeting‚ Maimane said the struggle that the ANC was facing to remove Zuma was theirs and not actually that of the country.

“It is not our crisis. It is the ANC’s crisis which is now holding South Africa to ransom. The election of Cyril Ramaphosa as president of the ANC has turned the mood of the nation and has provided a basis for a true battle of ideas for our future and in fact the country in the 2019 elections. However‚ the manner in which Jacob Zuma is holding our country and the ANC to ransom by refusing to leave is a clear demonstration of how powerful he is in the organisation.