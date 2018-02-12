De Lille is seeking a court interdict to ensure that Thursday’s vote of the council is free‚ that the voting is done by secret ballot and that the federal and provincial leadership of the party do not influence the process.

DA federal executive chairman James Selfe said the DA caucus in the city had been given the "unequivocal assurance" that their vote was free. "However they vote there will be no consequences‚" he stressed. With regard to a secret ballot he said it was up to Cape Town city council to decide how voting should take place.

Maimane said it was important that the matter was settled so that the party could move on and its public representatives could get down to the business of governing the city.

"While the situation is unprecedented and painful to all in the DA‚ the time has come for a fresh leadership team in the city to take that caucus forward and restore the faith of the public in what has been the crown jewel of DA governments until recently.