Van Rooyen misled Parliament about visit to Gupta compound: Public Protector

The Public Protector says Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Des van Rooyen lied to parliament when he denied visiting the Gupta’s compound in Saxonwold in the run-up to his appointment as finance minister in 2015.

The Democratic Alliance lodged a complaint with the Public Protector’s office in October 2016.

Van Rooyen was asked a question in Parliament in 2016 on whether he‚ since taking office‚ had ever met any member of the Gupta family. In his reply Van Rooyen said: “The Minister and his Deputy Ministers have never met with members‚ employees and/or close associates of the Gupta family in their official capacities.”