Waiting for #Zexit: 3 ways Zuma might leave office

Pressure is mounting on President Jacob Zuma to leave office ahead of elections next year.

On Sunday, party leader Cyril Ramaphosa promised to bring "closure" to the crisis when the African National Congress's (ANC) top leadership meets on Monday to discuss Zuma's future.

We look at three ways by which Zuma could leave office early:

No confidence vote

Zuma’s enemies have previously sought to topple him with parliamentary votes of no confidence.

Several such motions have been tabled in parliament but failed.

During the last attempt, in August, the president’s opponents fell short by only 24 votes after some from the African National Congress (ANC) voted against him. For such a motion to succeed, a simple majority of parliamentarians would be needed — 201 in total. The ANC has 249 seats in the national assembly.

If successful, the president and cabinet would have to resign.

The speaker of parliament would become president for a maximum 30 days.