'Where's the water'‚ ask protesters at Zille's official residence

Protesters descended on the official home of Western Cape premier Helen Zille on Monday to collect spring water she offered to share but left with empty buckets.

“Where is the water‚” they chanted as a few droplets fell from a tap they switched on outside the premier’s residence Leeuwenhof.

The protest was advertised under the banner of the Water Crisis Coalition‚ comprising local organisations which blame the city‚ province and national government for the water crisis in Cape Town.