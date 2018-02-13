The ANC will on Tuesday provide an update on the outcomes of its special national executive committee (NEC) meeting.

A statement released by the party early on Tuesday said a media briefing would be held at noon.

The NEC‚ the highest decision-making body between conferences‚ met on Monday in Irene‚ Pretoria‚ to discuss President Jacob Zuma's future. Sources told TimesLIVE that a decision had been taken at the meeting to recall Zuma.

The meeting followed protracted discussions between ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa and Zuma‚ aimed at managing Zuma's exit from the Union Buildings. It is understood that Zuma has resisted the NEC's call for him to step down.

He is under no constitutional obligation to obey. if he does refuse, he will then likely be ousted via a parliamentary vote of no-confidence within days.

Ramaphosa has been in negotiations with Zuma who rejected an earlier request from party leaders to step down more than a week ago.

Meanwhile opposition parties in Parliament have called for the motion of no confidence in Zuma‚ scheduled for February 22‚ to be brought forward to this week.

The parties also resolved that following the motion‚ Parliament must be dissolved.