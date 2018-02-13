Politics

ANC to give an update on NEC meeting - and Zuma's fate

13 February 2018 - 07:10 By Timeslive
President Jacob Zuma
President Jacob Zuma
Image: Thuli Dlamini

The ANC will on Tuesday provide an update on the outcomes of its special national executive committee (NEC) meeting.

A statement released by the party early on Tuesday said a media briefing would be held at noon.

The NEC‚ the highest decision-making body between conferences‚ met on Monday in Irene‚ Pretoria‚ to discuss President Jacob Zuma's future. Sources told TimesLIVE that a decision had been taken at the meeting to recall Zuma.

The meeting followed protracted discussions between ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa and Zuma‚ aimed at managing Zuma's exit from the Union Buildings. It is understood that Zuma has resisted the NEC's call for him to step down.

He is under no constitutional obligation to obey. if he does refuse, he will then likely be ousted via a parliamentary vote of no-confidence within days.

Ramaphosa has been in negotiations with Zuma who rejected an earlier request from party leaders to step down more than a week ago.

Meanwhile opposition parties in Parliament have called for the motion of no confidence in Zuma‚ scheduled for February 22‚ to be brought forward to this week.

The parties also resolved that following the motion‚ Parliament must be dissolved.

MORE

ANC will recall Zuma, sources say after NEC meeting

It took a brutal 13 hours of negotiations, but the ANC's national executive committee has decided to recall President Jacob Zuma as head of state.
Politics
4 hours ago

Mbete consulting on EFF request to reschedule no-confidence motion

Speaker of the National Assembly Baleka Mbete is currently consulting on a request from EFF leader Julius Malema to bring forward the party’s ...
Politics
13 hours ago

'A good leader leaves when his time is up': A nation tweets for #Zexit

While the nation holds its breath as the ANC's national executive committee meets in Irene‚ Pretoria‚ to possibly decide the fate of President Jacob ...
Politics
18 hours ago

Waiting for #Zexit: 3 ways Zuma might leave office

Pressure is mounting on President Jacob Zuma to leave office ahead of elections next year. Here are the ways by which he could leave office early.
Politics
18 hours ago

Most read

  1. De Lille's secret ballot bid goes to court Politics
  2. 'There is no deal. He has to go' - NEC gives Zuma deadline to step down Politics
  3. ANC to give an update on NEC meeting - and Zuma's fate Politics
  4. ANC will recall Zuma, sources say after NEC meeting Politics
  5. Ramaphosa returns to NEC after Zuma meeting Politics

Latest Videos

The problem is not Zuma, it's the whole ANC': Malema
VIDEO REPORT: Henri van Breda returns for closing arguments in triple-murder ...
X