ANC to give an update on NEC meeting

13 February 2018 - 09:32 By Timeslive
President Jacob Zuma, left, Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa.
The ANC will on Tuesday provide an update on the outcomes of its special national executive committee (NEC) meeting.

A statement released by the party early on Tuesday said a media briefing would be held at noon‚ but that was later pushed to 2pm. The ANC said the postponement was to allow for the outcome of the NEC meeting to be communicated to party structures.

The NEC‚ the highest decision-making body of the ANC between conferences‚ met on Monday in Irene‚ Pretoria‚ to discuss President Jacob Zuma's future. Sources told TimesLIVE that a decision had been taken at the meeting to recall Zuma.

The meeting followed protracted discussions between ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa and Zuma‚ aimed at managing Zuma's exit from the Union Buildings. It is understood that Zuma has resisted the NEC's call for him to step down.

