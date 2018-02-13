Politics

Cabinet meeting postponed as signs point to impending Zuma resignation

13 February 2018
A Cabinet meeting planned for Wednesday has been indefinitely postponed amid expectations that recalled president‚ Jacob Zuma‚ will resign from office.

Government Communication and Information Systems (GCIS) acting director general Phumla Williams has confirmed that Cabinet ministers will not be gathering for the meeting planned for Tynhuis‚ Cape Town. She did not say why the meeting was indefinitely postponed‚ only saying a new date would be communicated soon.

The executive has been in limbo amid confirmation that the ANC has recalled Zuma as head of state. He is yet to tender his resignation to National Assembly speaker‚ Baleka Mbete.

ANC secretary general Ace Magashule said he expected Zuma to respond to the decision to recall him on Wednesday.

They expected Zuma to resign from office in a public statement to the nation.

The ANC’s national executive committee decided at around 2am on Tuesday morning to recall Zuma after he refused pleas for his immediate resignation.

Zuma‚ Magashule said‚ demanded a three-to-six month notice period before his resignation from office. The ANC’s NEC rejected this.

