A number of civic rights organisations - under the banner of Future South Africa - have welcomed the call by the ANC national executive committee to recall State President Jacob Zuma.

While they said they were extremely happy at the recall of Zuma‚ the umbrella body said it had to be the just the beginning for there to be meaningful change.

"We call on the ANC to ensure that President Zuma abides by this resolution and‚ if necessary‚ is removed from office by a vote of no confidence before the end of this week. It's not the end of the campaign. We hope that the end of Zuma's era will be the start of a 'clean-up campaign' to end to endemic corruption and state capture and restore of the constitutional vision of social justice‚ equality and sovereignty of the state‚" said Mandla Nkomfe‚ convenor of Future SA.