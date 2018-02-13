Politics

De Lille's sin is being black‚ supporters sing on court steps

13 February 2018 - 11:14 By Philani Nombembe
The crowd outside court sang these words De Lille’s “sin was being black”.
The crowd outside court sang these words De Lille’s “sin was being black”.
Image: Philani Nombembe

A crowd singing Patricia de Lille’s praises gathered on the steps of the High Court in Cape Town on Tuesday as the mayor prepared for a legal showdown with the DA.

De Lille‚ who faces a vote of no confidence brought by her party on Thursday‚ has hauled the DA before the court to compel it to allow a secret ballot.

This follows a public spat between the De Lille and her party over allegations of maladministration and corruption.

De Lille‚ who has retained advocate Dali Mpofu‚ was expected to attend the hearing.

Leading her supporters outside court was Lulama Bini from Hout Bay‚ who told TimesLive: “We are here to support our mayor who supported us last year during a fire that was raging in Mandela Park informal settlement.

“She gave us hope and kept her promises. She did deliver. We have water‚ electricity and toilets. I am not a DA member. I am supporting her as mayor of Cape Town.”

As the crowd sang that De Lille’s “sin was being black”‚ Bini said some officials wanted black people to be removed from Hout Bay and “dumped near the airport”. He said DA provincial leader Bonginkosi Madikizela‚ who is also the provincial housing MEC and De Lille’s likely successor as mayor‚ supported the move.

“We are worried of losing a lot if she is removed. Our kids go to school in Hout Bay‚ we work in Hout Bay. The accusations are only emerging now. She doesn't know we are here‚” said Bini.

Madikizela was booed by the crowd as he arrived for the hearing.

READ MORE

De Lille's secret ballot bid goes to court

Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille remained defiant on Monday and confirmed she would proceed with her court application to have the vote on the ...
Politics
4 hours ago

Time for ‘fresh leadership’ in Cape Town‚ says DA

The DA’s federal council believes the time has come for a "fresh leadership team" in Cape Town.
Politics
22 hours ago

De Lille secret ballot litigation pointless‚ says DA

The DA wrote to Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille on Friday asking her to drop her court bid for a secret ballot in Thursday’s no-confidence vote in ...
Politics
3 days ago

Most read

  1. ANC calls for urgent caucus meeting in Parliament Politics
  2. De Lille's sin is being black‚ supporters sing on court steps Politics
  3. ANALYSIS | Why Zuma won't resign Politics
  4. Ramapostponer: Twitter pokes fun at Zexit and the NEC meeting Politics
  5. Magashule, Duarte deliver recall letter to Zuma Politics

Latest Videos

The problem is not Zuma, it's the whole ANC': Malema
VIDEO REPORT: Henri van Breda returns for closing arguments in triple-murder ...
X