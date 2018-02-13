Politics

EFF extends deadline for Baleka Mbete over Zuma motion

13 February 2018 - 10:27 By Timeslive
parliamentary speaker Baleka Mbete. File photo
Image: AFP

The Economic Freedom Fighters party has given National Assembly speaker Baleka Mbete until 1pm - instead of 10am - to respond to the party's request for the EFF’s motion of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma to today instead of February 22.

"The Speaker of National Assembly has responded to EFF saying she needs to consult Majority Party Chief Whip & Leader of Government Business; this she can only do so today. EFF has thus extended the deadline to 13h00 for Court action on Motion of No Confidence scheduling this week‚" the party said via Twitter.

This comes as the ruling ANC delayed a planned update on its overnight special national executive committee (NEC) meeting until 2pm and amid reports that ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule and his deputy‚ Jesse Duarte‚ are currently visiting Zuma at his Pretoria home.

Parliament said yesterday that Mbete had sent a letter to EFF leader Julius Malema and the party's attorneys to state that she was "currently consulting on the request to reschedule the motion and would revert after this".

"The Rules of the National Assembly entailed consultation with relevant structures‚ including the Chief Whip of the Majority Party and the Leader of Government Business‚" the statement read.

