Magashule, Duarte deliver recall letter to Zuma

ANC secretary general Ace Magashule and his deputy Jessie Duarte are delivering the news to outgoing president Jacob Zuma on Tuesday morning that his time as head of state is up.

The National Executive Council (NEC)‚ the highest decision-making body between conferences‚ made the decision to recall Zuma during a mammoth 13-hour meeting on Monday in Pretoria.

Two sources in the ANC confirmed that the pair were tasked with communicating the outcome of the meeting.

Images of two vehicles with Free State number plates, believed to be transporting Magashule, were seen arriving at Zuma's Pretoria residence.