Business Leadership South Africa (BLSA) welcomed the ANC NEC decision to recall President Jacob Zuma on Tuesday.

BLSA CEO Bonang Mohale said: “The refusal to resign shows Mr Zuma‚ and his defenders and supporters are driven by nothing more than avarice‚ myopia and unbridled self-interest‚ and it demonstrates that he’s uniquely unfit to hold this important office.”

The impasse over Zuma’s tenure had created debilitating uncertainty for the economy as it had deferred events such as the State of the Nation Address (Sona).

“It’s now important to end the two-week chaos. We urge the ANC’s new leadership to act swiftly‚ but constitutionally‚ in removing their deployee from the high office so that work of recovering our future which was imperilled by his ruinous regime – characterised by incompetence‚ corruption‚ state capture and low economic growth – can begin in earnest‚” said Mohale.