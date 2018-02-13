National Director of Public Prosecutions Shaun Abrahams said he would receive the recommendations next Friday from his prosecuting team on whether or not to go ahead with the prosecution of President Jacob Zuma.

Abrahams revealed this in a letter to the Democratic Alliance‚ which wanted to be provided with Zuma’s representations to Abrahams on why his prosecution should not proceed.

In October last year‚ Abrahams gave Zuma and the DA until November 30 to make further presentations on whether or not Zuma should be prosecuted.