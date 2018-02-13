Cooperative governance and traditional affairs minister Des van Rooyen on Tuesday refuted a finding by the Public Protector that he had lied to Parliament about visiting the Gupta’s compound in Saxonwold‚ Johannesburg.

In fact‚ he said‚ he knew nothing about the finding against him until “I heard this rumour of a report through the media”.

Van Rooyen was asked in Parliament in 2016 if‚ since taking office‚ he had ever met any member of the Gupta family. In his reply he said: “The Minister and his Deputy Ministers have never met with members‚ employees and/or close associates of the Gupta family in their official capacities.”

Acting on a complaint by the Democratic Alliance (DA)‚ Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane found last week that Van Rooyen had deliberately misled MPs when he answered the question. In so doing‚ he had violated the Executive Ethics Act and the Constitution. Mkhwebane asked the president to take appropriate action against Van Rooyen.

But a statement issued by the department of cooperative governance and traditional affairs (CoGTA) on Tuesday quoted Van Rooyen as saying: “It is concerning that I heard this rumour of a report through the media which was supposedly published on Friday (February 9 2018) and was never forwarded to me.”

He said neither he nor his deputy ministers had ever met in their “official capacities” in government with members‚ employees or close associates of the Gupta family. However‚ the statement said he had emphasised the distinction‚ when answering questions by the Public Protector‚ between his capacity as a minister and as a treasurer general of the Umkhonto We Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA). It was in this capacity that he had met the Guptas.

The statement said it was “disappointing” that the Public Protector had erred in its report.

“It is therefore surprising now that I would be accused of having deliberately misled Parliament when I answered the questions I was asked‚” said Van Rooyen.