"In terms of our constitution‚ there is a president of the ANC now and we have already spoken about this matter of making sure that we align [the ANC presidency to the State presidency]. We said comrade Ramaphosa must become the president of the ANC and‚ therefore‚ if there will be a Sona‚ which we want to happen‚ it will be addressed by Ramaphosa. There is no question about it‚" said Magashule.

This comes exactly a week after National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete announced that Sona‚ originally scheduled for February 8‚ was postponed. A new date for the event‚ which is also the ceremonial opening of Parliament‚ has not been announced.