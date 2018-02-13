Politics

Ramaphosa will be the country's next president: Magashule

13 February 2018 - 16:17 By Neo Goba
Secretary-General Ace Magashule speaks to media at Luthuli regarding Jacob Zuma's recall as the country's president.
Image: ALON SKUY

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa can now oil his machinery and get fully set to take over the reins from State President Jacob Zuma - it's just a matter of when.

Ramaphosa's succession to the highest office in the land was outlined - although in relatively scant detail - by ANC Secretary-General Ace Magashule at the party's Chief Albert Luthuli House headquarters on Tuesday‚ hours after the party held a 13-hour special national executive committee meeting to discuss Zuma's fate.

"In terms of our constitution‚ there is a president of the ANC now and we have already spoken about this matter of making sure that we align [the ANC presidency to the State presidency]. We said comrade Ramaphosa must become the president of the ANC and‚ therefore‚ if there will be a Sona‚ which we want to happen‚ it will be addressed by Ramaphosa. There is no question about it‚" said Magashule.

This comes exactly a week after National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete announced that Sona‚ originally scheduled for February 8‚ was postponed. A new date for the event‚ which is also the ceremonial opening of Parliament‚ has not been announced.

Magashule said that Zuma had agreed to step down‚ but only after a three-to-six month period. However‚ with this being an unacceptable timeframe‚ the party decided to recall him.

While Magashule was at pains to state that there was no deadline for Zuma to respond to the decision‚ he said he was "sure" it would happen by Wednesday.

