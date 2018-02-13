Politics

'The fact is‚ Jacob Zuma remains President' - Maimane

13 February 2018 - 14:57 By Timeslive
Democratic Alliance's Mmusi Maimane. File photo
Image: Sunday Times / Waldo Swiegers

The decision by the ANC’s National Executive Committee to recall Jacob Zuma is an internal ANC resolution that has no effect on Jacob Zuma’s current status as President of the Republic - and can be simply ignored by Zuma.

So says Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane.

"Unless he tenders his resignation‚ this recall is not worth the paper it is printed on.

"The fact is‚ Jacob Zuma remains President‚ and remains in power. . . "

Maimane said the only way to remove Zuma as president of the country is for Parliament to do so through a Motion of No Confidence.

"It is Parliament that elects and removes a President‚ not the ANC.

"Therefore‚ the EFF’s Motion of No Confidence‚ provisionally scheduled for 22 February‚ must be treated as a priority and brought forward to within this week‚ in order for Parliament to remove Jacob Zuma."

