If Zuma accedes to the recall request‚ he would need to resign as president‚ creating a vacancy in the presidency that needs to be filled.

The Constitution states that the Chief Justice must preside over the election of the new president‚ not more than 30 days after the vacancy occurs.

However‚ it is not clear whether Zuma will accede to the ANC’s demand. The ANC indicated that Zuma would respond to the recall demand on Wednesday.

There is no provision in the Constitution forcing the president to resign.

Centre for Constitutional Rights director Phephelaphi Dube said it would be up to the ANC in Parliament to institute the motion of no confidence or impeachment proceedings if Zuma did not resign of his own accord.