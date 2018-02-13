Politics

WATCH LIVE | ANC reveals outcome of NEC meeting - and Zuma's fate

Note: This livestream is expected to start at 2pm.

13 February 2018 - 13:54 By TimesLIVE and AFP

ANC briefs the media following the marathon meeting held by the party's NEC in Irene outside Pretoria, which ended in the early hours of this morning.

The African National Congress's (ANC) top leadership is holding a media briefing at Luthuli House in Johannesburg to present the outcomes of its special meeting regarding the fate of President Jacob Zuma.

After a marathon meeting on Monday night, the National Executive Committee (NEC) decided it would 'recall' Zuma.

While this would essentially force him to step down, he is under no constitutional obligation to obey. He will then likely be ousted via a parliamentary vote of no-confidence within days.

Party leader Cyril Ramaphosa has been in negotiations with Zuma who rejected an earlier request from party leaders to step down more than a week ago.

Meanwhile opposition parties in Parliament have called for the motion of no confidence in Zuma‚ scheduled for February 22‚ to be brought forward to this week.

The parties also resolved that following the motion‚ Parliament must be dissolved.

Watch a recap of the last 24 hours below:

After the ANC’s national executive committee was locked in a 13-hour meeting over President Jacob Zuma’s fate, a decision was reached that Zuma should no longer be president of South Africa. Here is a recap of everything that happened.

