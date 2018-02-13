Politics

Zuma is humiliating the ANC and drunk with power‚ says Cosatu

13 February 2018 - 16:13 By Qaanitah Hunter
President Jacob Zuma. File photo.
In response to official confirmation that the ANC has recalled Jacob Zuma‚ the ANC’s alliance partner‚ Cosatu‚ dug into him‚ accusing him of humiliating the ANC and calling on the party to boot out him through parliamentary process and institute disciplinary action against him.

The party’s other alliance partner‚ the South African Communist Party (SACP)‚ were more conciliatory‚ lauding the decision by the ANC to recall Zuma as head of state‚ saying it should pave the way for self-correction.

In a strongly-worded statement released after the formal announcement of Zuma’s recall‚ Cosatu spokesperson Sizwe Pamla said the labour federation noted that Zuma has since refused to abide by the decision of the NEC and resign.

“The federation is not at all surprised by this level of intransigence and total inebriation with power by President Jacob Zuma. This after all is the president who working with his mercenary followers converted his Cabinet into a rent-seeking‚ docile and unaccountable caste‚” he said.

On Tuesday afternoon‚ ANC secretary general Ace Magashule confirmed that the ANC had decided to recall Zuma from office after he resisted a call for him to resign.

The Cosatu statement accused Zuma of humiliating the ANC and almost dismantling the Alliance‚ adding that the ANC behaved like a fanatical cult under his leadership.

“We call on them to recall President Zuma using parliamentary processes and if it means supporting the motion of no confidence that was tabled by the EFF‚ so be it‚” Pamla said.

The SACP said the decision to recall Zuma would speed up the pace of resolving challenges facing government and South African society.

“The immediate tasks moving forward include dismantling the parasitic networks surrounding our state and movement and deal decisively with corporate state capture and other forms of corruption‚” SACP spokesperson Alex Mashilo said.

