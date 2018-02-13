In response to official confirmation that the ANC has recalled Jacob Zuma‚ the ANC’s alliance partner‚ Cosatu‚ dug into him‚ accusing him of humiliating the ANC and calling on the party to boot out him through parliamentary process and institute disciplinary action against him.

The party’s other alliance partner‚ the South African Communist Party (SACP)‚ were more conciliatory‚ lauding the decision by the ANC to recall Zuma as head of state‚ saying it should pave the way for self-correction.

In a strongly-worded statement released after the formal announcement of Zuma’s recall‚ Cosatu spokesperson Sizwe Pamla said the labour federation noted that Zuma has since refused to abide by the decision of the NEC and resign.