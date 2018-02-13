Zuma must resign or be devoured by vultures: Mantashe

ANC national chairman Gwede Mantashe says if President Jacob Zuma does not resign‚ the ANC will be left with no choice but to let him be "fried” by “vultures" through a vote of no confidence in Parliament.

Mantashe was addressing ANC members in Butterworth in the Eastern Cape as part of the Nelson Mandela centenary celebrations.

He told the crowd that the ANC NEC had given Zuma the option of taking the dignified route by tendering his resignation as president. But Zuma has refused to resign. Mantashe said the ball remained in Zuma's court‚ failing which he would have to face the music in Parliament. "We trust that President Zuma will understand that we are not fighting him… because if he does not resign he will be disrespected by the vultures in Parliament‚" said Mantashe.

"When you resist the call to resign you leave us no choice but to let you fry in the vote of no-confidence motion because it means you do not respect the organisation". Mantashe said.

He added that it was the ANC's "authority to deploy and recall" its members.