Politics

Zuma must resign or be devoured by vultures: Mantashe

13 February 2018 - 16:42 By Zingisa Mvumvu
Gwede Mantashe. File photo.
Gwede Mantashe. File photo.
Image: SIMPHIWE NKWALI/ Sunday Times

ANC national chairman Gwede Mantashe says if President Jacob Zuma does not resign‚ the ANC will be left with no choice but to let him be "fried” by “vultures" through a vote of no confidence in Parliament.

Mantashe was addressing ANC members in Butterworth in the Eastern Cape as part of the Nelson Mandela centenary celebrations.

He told the crowd that the ANC NEC had given Zuma the option of taking the dignified route by tendering his resignation as president. But Zuma has refused to resign. Mantashe said the ball remained in Zuma's court‚ failing which he would have to face the music in Parliament. "We trust that President Zuma will understand that we are not fighting him… because if he does not resign he will be disrespected by the vultures in Parliament‚" said Mantashe.

"When you resist the call to resign you leave us no choice but to let you fry in the vote of no-confidence motion because it means you do not respect the organisation". Mantashe said.

He added that it was the ANC's "authority to deploy and recall" its members.

The ANC has decided to recall Jacob Zuma as President of South Africa. Here's what they said in their media briefing about their decision.

READ MORE

Ramaphosa will be the country's next president: Magashule

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa can now oil his machinery and get fully set to take over the reins from State President Jacob Zuma - it's just a matter ...
Politics
1 hour ago

Zuma is humiliating the ANC and drunk with power‚ says Cosatu

In response to official confirmation that the ANC has recalled Jacob Zuma‚ the ANC’s alliance partner‚ Cosatu‚ dug into him‚ accusing him of ...
Politics
1 hour ago

Political‚ labour and business organisations welcome Zuma’s recall but say exit must be swift

Business Leadership South Africa (BLSA) welcomed the ANC NEC decision to recall President Jacob Zuma on Tuesday.
Politics
1 hour ago

WATCH | Explainer: What does a recall mean?

President Jacob Zuma's days as head of state appear numbered after the ANC resolved to remove him from office.
Politics
2 hours ago

Most read

  1. Cabinet meeting postponed as signs point to impending Zuma resignation Politics
  2. Two options for ANC in Parliament if Zuma refuses ‘recall’: analyst Politics
  3. Zuma must resign or be devoured by vultures: Mantashe Politics
  4. Only way to remove Zuma is through no-confidence motion: Maimane Politics
  5. Ramaphosa will be the country's next president: Magashule Politics

Latest Videos

Explainer: What does a recall mean?
ZEXIT: A recap of the past 24 hours
X