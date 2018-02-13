Politics

Zuma to address the nation as resignation speculation mounts

13 February 2018 - 21:31 By MZILIKAZI wa AFRIKA
President Jacob Zuma will address the media at 10am on Wednesday morning, the first time he has spoken publicly since the ANC national executive committee decided to recall him. File photo.
President Jacob Zuma will address the media at 10am on Wednesday morning, the first time he has spoken publicly since the ANC national executive committee decided to recall him. File photo.
Image: JACKIE CLAUSEN.

President Jacob Zuma, who has been recalled by the African National Congress (ANC), will address the media in Pretoria on Wednesday morning.

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule told TimesLIVE on Tuesday night that Zuma had notified notify the party that he wanted to hold a press conference at 10am and address the nation.

Other sources confirmed that television broadcasters had been alerted to the briefing, though the Presidency had not yet confirmed this.

“At the moment I can’t speculate on what is he going to say,” Magashule said. “It is not my press conference.”

There is speculation that Zuma called the press conference to say farewell, as he is expected to announce his resignation from the country’s top job. On Tuesday, he was recalled by the party’s national executive committee following a 13-hour meeting that ran from Monday afternoon into the early hours of Tuesday morning.

A senior government official, speaking on condition of anonymity, claimed that Zuma had spent Tuesday afternoon making calls and saying goodbye to those close to him.

Two ministers approached for comment claimed they had not yet received a call from Zuma.

Attempts on Tuesday night to obtain comment from Presidency spokesman Bongani Ngqulunga were unsuccessful.

READ MORE

Thabo Mbeki Foundation welcomes Zuma’s ‘long overdue’ recall

The Thabo Mbeki Foundation has welcomed what it calls the “long overdue” recall of President Jacob Zuma‚ saying it will provide the possibility for ...
Politics
4 hours ago

Cabinet meeting postponed as signs point to impending Zuma resignation

A Cabinet meeting planned for Wednesday has been indefinitely postponed amid expectations that recalled president‚ Jacob Zuma‚ will resign from ...
Politics
5 hours ago

Two options for ANC in Parliament if Zuma refuses ‘recall’: analyst

If President Jacob Zuma refuses to resign as president of the country following his recall by the African National Congress‚ two options remain for ...
Politics
5 hours ago

WATCH | Explainer: What does a recall mean?

President Jacob Zuma's days as head of state appear numbered after the ANC resolved to remove him from office.
Politics
7 hours ago

IN FULL | ANC statement on the recall of President Zuma

The ANC's powerful decision-making national executive committee confirmed on Tuesday that it had recalled President Jacob Zuma.
Politics
7 hours ago

Most read

  1. Zuma to address the nation as resignation speculation mounts Politics
  2. Prosecuting team to make submissions on whether Zuma should be prosecuted Politics
  3. Civil society welcomes Zuma recall Politics
  4. Thabo Mbeki Foundation welcomes Zuma’s ‘long overdue’ recall Politics
  5. Cabinet meeting postponed as signs point to impending Zuma resignation Politics

Latest Videos

The rain hits parched Cape Town
Explainer: What does a recall mean?
X