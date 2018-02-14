The ANC parliamentary caucus on Wednesday agreed to table a motion of no confidence against President Jacob Zuma on Thursday.

ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile told journalists on Wednesday that he had informed the caucus of the ANC national executive committee's decision to recall Zuma‚ after which the meeting had agreed to vote for Zuma's removal. Mashatile said ANC leader Cyril Ramaphosa would then be voted in as state president.

Mashatile said Zuma had been given until Wednesday to submit his resignation letter.

"We can no longer wait beyond today. President Zuma might respond later but we can't keep South Africans waiting‚" said Mashatile.

ANC chief whip Jackson Mthembu said the governing party would hold talks with the EFF‚ which has proposed a motion of no confidence against Zuma. Mthembu said the ANC had the option of amending the EFF motion and then voting in favour of booting Zuma out of office.

The motion is expected to be scheduled for Thursday afternoon.

ANC sources said only deputy minister of communications, Tandi Mahambehlala, tried to start a debate on the matter‚ but she was shot down by the majority of MPs.