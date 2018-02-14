Politics

14 February 2018 - 12:10 By Naledi Shange
ANC Parliamentary Caucus meeting currently underway addressed to communicate the decision of the ANC NEC which sat on Monday 12 February 2018.
The ANC parliamentary caucus got under way shortly after 11am on Wednesday morning amid heightened political tensions.

The caucus was addressed by ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile and coincides with the arrest of three people linked to the Hawks' state capture investigation. The elite squad earlier on Wednesday pounced on properties belonging to the Guptas‚ who have been fingered along with President Jacob Zuma in allegations of state capture.

The caucus was initially meant to meet at 10am but that was pushed to 11am after expectations that Zuma would address the nation at the former time. However‚ the presidency later issued a statement suggesting that Zuma was not yet ready make a public announcement. There had been growing speculation that Zuma might step down after an ANC ultimatum.

In a tweet‚ the ANC said Mashatile was expected to communicate the decision of the ANC NEC‚ which sat on Monday and decided to recall Zuma.

The ANC announced Zuma's recall on Tuesday‚ saying he was expected to respond by Wednesday.

Also expected to be addressed during the meeting is a motion of no confidence‚ which the Economic Freedom Fighters had intended to lodge against Zuma. The party earlier issued a statement‚ saying it had abandoned its bid to take the matter to court as it had come to an understanding with the ruling party.

