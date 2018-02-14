The ANC Women's League‚ who were once staunch supporters of Jacob Zuma‚ has accepted the decision by the national executive committee to recall the president.

"The African National Congress Women's League has noted the decision of the African National Congress national executive committee to recall President Jacob Zuma. As the disciplined integral part of the ANC‚ the ANCWL abides by the ANC NEC decision‚" the league said in a statement.

The Women's League‚ led by embattled Minister of Social Development Bathabile Dlamini‚ have been found wanting after their preferred presidential candidate and former African Union commission chairperson Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma lost the race to Cyril Ramaphosa by 179 votes.

The NEC‚ which is the highest decision-making body of the ANC between conferences‚ took a decision in the wee hours of Tuesday morning to recall Zuma from the Union Buildings.

As things stand‚ Zuma is facing a motion of no confidence in Parliament after the Economic Freedom Fighters tabled it earlier this month.

The ANCWL urged members to work towards uniting the ANC and making it an "even more effective instrument of liberation" in the hands of the people.

"The 54th national conference has democratically elected NEC members that only through undivided support from ANC structures‚ leagues‚ members and supporters will weather the storm and continues to discharge its responsibilities of leading the ANC into building a non-racial‚ non-sexist and democratic prosperous society‚" the league said in a statement on Tuesday evening.

Whilst the NEC was divided in recalling Zuma‚ the ANCWL said any division in the ANC benefits the historical and class enemies of the revolution and hinders the National Democratic Revolution. The league called on members and supporters to remain calm and afford the ANC NEC the space to finalise the matter in the best interests of the country and the organisation.

Zuma is expected to respond to the ANC's NEC resolution on Wednesday at 10am.