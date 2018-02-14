Politics

ANCWL 'abides' by NEC decision to recall Zuma

14 February 2018 - 06:35 By Neo Goba
President Jacob Zuma. File Photo.
President Jacob Zuma. File Photo.
Image: PIETER BAUERMEISTER / AFP

The ANC Women's League‚ who were once staunch supporters of Jacob Zuma‚ has accepted the decision by the national executive committee to recall the president.

"The African National Congress Women's League has noted the decision of the African National Congress national executive committee to recall President Jacob Zuma. As the disciplined integral part of the ANC‚ the ANCWL abides by the ANC NEC decision‚" the league said in a statement.

The Women's League‚ led by embattled Minister of Social Development Bathabile Dlamini‚ have been found wanting after their preferred presidential candidate and former African Union commission chairperson Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma lost the race to Cyril Ramaphosa by 179 votes.

The NEC‚ which is the highest decision-making body of the ANC between conferences‚ took a decision in the wee hours of Tuesday morning to recall Zuma from the Union Buildings.

As things stand‚ Zuma is facing a motion of no confidence in Parliament after the Economic Freedom Fighters tabled it earlier this month.

The ANCWL urged members to work towards uniting the ANC and making it an "even more effective instrument of liberation" in the hands of the people.

"The 54th national conference has democratically elected NEC members that only through undivided support from ANC structures‚ leagues‚ members and supporters will weather the storm and continues to discharge its responsibilities of leading the ANC into building a non-racial‚ non-sexist and democratic prosperous society‚" the league said in a statement on Tuesday evening.

Whilst the NEC was divided in recalling Zuma‚ the ANCWL said any division in the ANC benefits the historical and class enemies of the revolution and hinders the National Democratic Revolution. The league called on members and supporters to remain calm and afford the ANC NEC the space to finalise the matter in the best interests of the country and the organisation.

Zuma is expected to respond to the ANC's NEC resolution on Wednesday at 10am.

The ANC has decided to recall Jacob Zuma as President of South Africa. Here's what they said in their media briefing about their decision.

READ MORE

Zuma to address the nation as resignation speculation mounts

President Jacob Zuma will address the media in Pretoria on Wednesday morning.
Politics
12 hours ago

Court to rule on De Lille’s application for secret ballot on no-confidence motion

Beleaguered Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille has to wait until Wednesday afternoon to find out if the high court will order a secret ballot vote in ...
News
14 hours ago

Civil society welcomes Zuma recall

A number of civic rights organisations - under the banner of Future South Africa - have welcomed the call by the ANC national executive committee to ...
Politics
15 hours ago

Most read

  1. Mashatile due to address ANC caucus in Parliament Politics
  2. Twitter pokes fun at Guptas' unhappy Valentine's Day Politics
  3. LIVE | Guptas raided by Hawks, Zuma to respond to recall Politics
  4. ANCWL 'abides' by NEC decision to recall Zuma Politics
  5. We will vote Zuma out if he doesn’t resign‚ says Gigaba Politics

Latest Videos

The rain hits parched Cape Town
Explainer: What does a recall mean?
X