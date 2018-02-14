Embattled President Jacob Zuma’s eldest son Edward is known for mounting spirited and controversial defences on behalf of his controversial father‚ either through missives or media interviews.

But since the ANC announced its decision to recall the president after the party’s marathon national executive committee meeting in Pretoria on Tuesday‚ Zuma junior is unusually mum about the country's most significant political development in a long time.

When approached for comment by TimesLIVE on his father’s recall on Wednesday‚ Edward said: “No‚ why are you asking a wrong person? I don’t speak on behalf of the ANC.”

When pressed for his views as Zuma’s son or a member of the Zuma family‚ he said: “No‚ no! I am Msholozi’s son and I am also a member of the ANC. So the ANC that I am a member of has a spokesperson and I can give you the number of the spokesperson. But for me‚ no thank you chief.”