The Democratic Alliance’s rising star‚ Phumzile van Damme‚ has surprisingly quit her job as the party’s national spokesperson.

Van Damme reportedly told DA top brass of her decision two weeks ago‚ but the party kept this under wraps due to the factional battle within the City of Cape Town where the party is trying to remove Patricia de Lille as mayor.

She is the third high-profile member to quit a public post in recent months.

Earlier this month‚ former DA Youth Leader Mbali Ntuli quit her job as a member of the KwaZulu-Natal legislature to take up the position of the party’s provincial head of campaign strategy. Last year‚ Gavin Davis quit as the party’s head of policy and media.

Coming at a time when De Lille continues to fight to save her political life in the party‚ Van Damme’s resignation is likely to further fuel the perception of a sidelining of strong black women in the DA.