Politics

Good to hear there is a plan to remove 'this man' - Anglican arch Ndungane

14 February 2018 - 14:44 By Timeslive
Archbishop-Emeritus Njongonkulu Ndungane.
Archbishop-Emeritus Njongonkulu Ndungane.
Image: File photo.

Archbishop-Emeritus Njongonkulu Ndungane has welcomed the proposal to hold a vote of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma tomorrow.

The elder statesman described it as a move that will take the country forward‚ following a period of great uncertainty and limbo.

“If the proposed timetable to remove President Zuma is followed‚ this will start to give South Africa some much-needed forward direction.

The plan to remove this man who has brought the country to its current position is heartily welcome‚” said Ndungane‚ who served as head of the Anglican Church in South Africa for 11 years until his retirement in 2007.

The motion of no confidence in President Zuma is expected to take place on Thursday‚ February 15‚ at 2pm.

MPs will vote by a show of hands - not in secret. 

READ MORE

No secret ballot in motion of no confidence against Zuma

The motion of no confidence against President Jacob Zuma will not be done in secret‚ ‚ the ANC announced on Wednesday.
Politics
2 hours ago

WATCH | Zuma breaks his silence: Have I done something wrong?

President Jacob Zuma is responding to the recent developments in an interview with the SABC at his official residence in Pretoria.
Politics
3 hours ago

SABC summoned to president's residence. Zuma statement imminent?

A statement from President Jacob Zuma appears imminent as TimesLive reporter Neo Goba witnessed an SABC crew being summoned to the president's ...
Politics
3 hours ago

ANC caucus agrees to pass motion of no confidence against Zuma

The ANC parliamentary caucus on Wednesday has agreed to table a motion of no confidence against President Jacob Zuma on Thursday.
Politics
4 hours ago

