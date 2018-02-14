Archbishop-Emeritus Njongonkulu Ndungane has welcomed the proposal to hold a vote of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma tomorrow.

The elder statesman described it as a move that will take the country forward‚ following a period of great uncertainty and limbo.

“If the proposed timetable to remove President Zuma is followed‚ this will start to give South Africa some much-needed forward direction.

The plan to remove this man who has brought the country to its current position is heartily welcome‚” said Ndungane‚ who served as head of the Anglican Church in South Africa for 11 years until his retirement in 2007.

The motion of no confidence in President Zuma is expected to take place on Thursday‚ February 15‚ at 2pm.

MPs will vote by a show of hands - not in secret.