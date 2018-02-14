At least three close Gupta associates‚ including the nephew of controversial brothers Atul‚ AJ and Rajesh Gupta‚ are to appear in the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on Thursday on charges of money laundering‚ corruption and theft of state money.

The three - who include Gupta lieutenants Ashu Chawla and Ronica Ragovan‚ and nephew Varun Gupta - were among five people arrested in raids by the Hawks early on Wednesday morning.

At least another two suspects are to hand themselves over at court tomorrow.

The raids were carried out on the Gupta family’s Saxonwold compound‚ homes in Bedfordview and Houghton‚ as well as at the Sahara Computer head office in Midrand‚ Johannesburg. Simultaneous raids were also carried out at Free State provincial government offices.