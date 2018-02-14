Politics

Twitter pokes fun at Guptas' unhappy Valentine's Day

14 February 2018 - 09:12 By Bruce Gorton
Hawks and members of the SAPS are seen outside the Gupta compound in Saxonwold on Wednesday.
Hawks and members of the SAPS are seen outside the Gupta compound in Saxonwold on Wednesday.
Image: ALON SKUY

The Gupta family is not having a happy Valentine's Day, and the Hawks swooped on their Saxonwold home in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The family has long been linked to accusations of state capture, with their close ties to President Jacob Zuma drawing attention.

The response on Twitter to the family's less than lovely day was swift and brutal. Here are some of the funniest tweets.

READ MORE

Gupta brother and business associate 'arrested'

A Gupta brother and one of their business associates have been arrested by the Hawks‚ sources said.
News
1 hour ago

Inside the Gupta home – officers describe the Hawks raid

Officers have described what it is like inside the luxurious Gupta home in Saxonwold‚ Johannesburg‚ which the Hawks targeted on Wednesday morning as ...
News
1 hour ago

LIVE | Guptas raided by Hawks, Zuma to respond to recall

As the country waits on tenterhooks for President Jacob Zuma response to his party’s decision to “recall” him from office, the Hawks launched a raid ...
Politics
1 hour ago

'It feels like real change is happening' - Saxonwold resident on Gupta raid

A neighbour of the Gupta family who was privy to the stream of politically connected VIPs - including cabinet ministers‚ government officials and ...
News
1 hour ago

Hawks raid Gupta home

The Hawks on Wednesday morning raided the Gupta compound in Saxonwold as part of its investigation into state capture.
News
3 hours ago

Most read

  1. Mashatile due to address ANC caucus in Parliament Politics
  2. Twitter pokes fun at Guptas' unhappy Valentine's Day Politics
  3. LIVE | Guptas raided by Hawks, Zuma to respond to recall Politics
  4. ANCWL 'abides' by NEC decision to recall Zuma Politics
  5. We will vote Zuma out if he doesn’t resign‚ says Gigaba Politics

Latest Videos

The rain hits parched Cape Town
Explainer: What does a recall mean?
X