'I am being victimised' - 4 key quotes from Zuma's TV address
14 February 2018 - 15:06
President Jacob Zuma - who was given until today to submit his resignation letter by the ANC - says he disagrees with his party's decision to recall him.
"What have I done wrong… I don’t understand… I don't think it is fair‚ it is unfair.”
"I felt I am being victimised here."
"I disagree with the ANC decision to ask me to resign."
"I haven’t defied. I’ve simply disagreed."
- Follow our live blog for rolling coverage
