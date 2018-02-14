'I am being victimised' - 4 key quotes from Zuma's TV address

President Jacob Zuma - who was given until today to submit his resignation letter by the ANC - says he disagrees with his party's decision to recall him.

"What have I done wrong… I don’t understand… I don't think it is fair‚ it is unfair.”

"I felt I am being victimised here."

"I disagree with the ANC decision to ask me to resign."

"I haven’t defied. I’ve simply disagreed."

