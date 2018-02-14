Politics

'I am being victimised' - 4 key quotes from Zuma's TV address

14 February 2018 - 15:06 By Timeslive
President Jacob Zuma. File Photo.
President Jacob Zuma. File Photo.
Image: JACKIE CLAUSEN

President Jacob Zuma - who was given until today to submit his resignation letter by the ANC - says he disagrees with his party's decision to recall him.

"What have I done wrong… I don’t understand… I don't think it is fair‚ it is unfair.”

"I felt I am being victimised here."

"I disagree with the ANC decision to ask me to resign."

"I haven’t defied. I’ve simply disagreed."

- Follow our live blog for rolling coverage

READ MORE

Good to hear there is a plan to remove 'this man' - Anglican arch Ndungane

Archbishop-Emeritus Njongonkulu Ndungane has welcomed the proposal to hold a vote of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma tomorrow.
Politics
2 hours ago

No secret ballot in motion of no confidence against Zuma

The motion of no confidence against President Jacob Zuma will not be done in secret‚ ‚ the ANC announced on Wednesday.
Politics
2 hours ago

ANC caucus agrees to pass motion of no confidence against Zuma

The ANC parliamentary caucus on Wednesday has agreed to table a motion of no confidence against President Jacob Zuma on Thursday.
Politics
4 hours ago

Secrecy and security - two bills Zuma could still sign into law

Former top prosecutor Glynnis Breytenbach‚ now MP and Democratic Alliance shadow minister of justice and constitutional development‚ is concerned ...
Politics
5 hours ago

Gupta raids – what you need to know

The raids that have targeted properties owned by the Gupta family on Wednesday are related to an investigation by the Hawks into the controversial ...
News
5 hours ago

Most read

  1. Only Zuma can save himself from humiliation of being ousted from office‚ says ... Politics
  2. No request yet for chief justice to preside over swearing in of Ramaphosa as ... Politics
  3. Lynne Brown 'helped' Guptas get coal deal Politics
  4. Violence will not erupt if Zuma goes - Cosatu Politics
  5. BREAKING | Ramaphosa visits Zuma after defiant SABC interview Politics

Latest Videos

‘The law is blind’: Mbalula reacts to alleged Gupta arrests
Resign today or vote of no-confidence tomorrow - ANC's message to Zuma
X