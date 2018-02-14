"What is it that I've done?"

This is what President Jacob Zuma had to say to his detractors and specifically to members of the ANC's national executive committee (NEC), who resolved that he should be recalled from the Union Buildings.

In an interview with SABC TV on Wednesday at his official residence in Pretoria‚ Mahlamba Ndlopfu‚ Zuma said he would only resign if the ANC top brass could tell him what he had done wrong.

"I indicated to the top six that what they have raised is not the first time. They have raised it in the NEC itself twice and nobody has ever been able to tell me what the issue is. The NEC themselves said that I must resign‚ and I find that very strange that I should do so because this is not the first time that they've said this‚" Zuma told the SABC's Mzwandile Mbeje.

"It's not a new matter. I need to be furnished with what is it that I have done and unfortunately nobody has been able to tell me what is it that I've done. There are processes in the ANC that need to be followed if I have been doing something wrong‚" he said.