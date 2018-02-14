IN MEMES | Some of the best reactions to #ZumaResigns
As the news spread that President Jacob Zuma had resigned, South Africans were quick to take to social media to share their feelings on the matter.
Zuma told South Africa on Wednesday evening that he had decided to resign as the leader of the country with immediate effect, even though he disagreed with the decision of the leadership of the African National Congress to replace him.
We round up some of the best twitter reactions to the news:
did Baba just dump the nation on Valentines Day? Men are trash nyani #ZumaResigns pic.twitter.com/u12f9CGViH— umXhosa 🌈 (@MhlahloZimkitta) February 14, 2018
Can we please just not have a president for a moment? We need some space as a country. #ZumaResigns#ZumaPresser pic.twitter.com/pDlLmkA1B6— Masheke👑🐐 (@IamCosRSA) February 14, 2018
Was anyone else distracted by the unfortunate placement of the coat of arms? #ZumaResponds #ZumaResigns pic.twitter.com/thDUmcjqVB— Kathryn McConnachie (@KathMcConnachie) February 14, 2018
Thabo Mbeki reaction right now #zumaresigns pic.twitter.com/r75QvoMMdf— Jidou Mbuyi (@Jidou_connect) February 14, 2018
His last sentence to the nation were "we will meet somewhere" #ZumaSpeaks #ZumaResigns #wewillmeetsomewhere @eNCA pic.twitter.com/pSR6dEbpZs— Michelle Andrews (@ChelleNorah) February 14, 2018
Now that #ZumaResigns you guys know the SONA won't be entertaining pic.twitter.com/rE7RMoazbZ— Simamkele King Faku (@king_faku) February 14, 2018
#CountryDuty#ZumaResigns#ZumaIsGoneParty— Tumi Sole (@tumisole) February 14, 2018
BREAKING NEWS:
JACOB ZUMA has OFFICIALLY RESIGNED!
pic.twitter.com/8lHO7z2xWL
The hostage situation is over #ZumaResigns pic.twitter.com/MDM7SDZoUN— N E O (@neo_manezzy) February 14, 2018
Now that Zuma resigned Mmusi can stop sending us smses. #ZumaResigns— Champ Payne (@Champ_Payne) February 14, 2018
When I realised that ubaba has resigned..— Phesi-Boy K® (@TheSphectacular) February 14, 2018
I'm sad.😕😑#ZumaResigns pic.twitter.com/McSlG6w0r2
After Party at Luthuli House #ZumaResigns pic.twitter.com/oo8u0Xl0wr— Mel🌕 (@Mel_Mzansi) February 14, 2018
#ZumaResigns #EFF can this party please change their uniform..... let's get to work guys!! pic.twitter.com/LNHBmkUMHf— Siya (@SiyaMasilela3) February 14, 2018
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE