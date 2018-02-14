Politics

IN MEMES | Some of the best reactions to #ZumaResigns

15 February 2018 - 00:34 By TimesLIVE
Jacob Zuma smiles ahead of his televised resignation as South African president on Wednesday night.
Image: Elmond Jiyane / GCIS

As the news spread that President Jacob Zuma had resigned, South Africans were quick to take to social media to share their feelings on the matter.

Zuma told South Africa on Wednesday evening that he had decided to resign as the leader of the country with immediate effect, even though he disagreed with the decision of the leadership of the African National Congress to replace him.

We round up some of the best twitter reactions to the news:

