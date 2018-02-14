LIVE | Guptas raided by Hawks, Zuma to respond to recall
14 February 2018 - 08:22
As the country waits on tenterhooks for President Jacob Zuma to respond to his party’s decision to “recall” him from office, the Hawks launched a raid on the Guptas compound in Saxonwold. Follow all the live updates here.
