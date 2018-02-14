The multi-party chief whips forum‚ which influences the official programme of parliament among other things‚ was moved from 8am this morning to 2pm to make way for Zuma's speech.

The forum was expected to discuss the programme of parliament for the coming weeks‚ including a request by the EFF for their motion of no confidence against Zuma to be moved from February 22 to sometime this week on an urgent basis.

This comes as the ANC is considering tabling its own motion of no confidence in Zuma after he initially stated that he would not be resigning when the party's leadership asked him to do so.