Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng had on Wednesday afternoon not yet been approached by the National Assembly to preside over the swearing in of Cyril Ramaphosa as South Africa’s new president.

His spokesperson‚ Nathi Mncube confirmed this at around 4pm on Wednesday by simply saying: “No‚ he has not been approached.”

Following an urgent parliamentary caucus meeting of the ANC in Cape Town‚ party treasurer-general Paul Mashatile and chief whip Jackson Mthembu outlined that the ANC was going to amend a motion of no confidence by the EFF on President Jacob Zuma to vote him out of office.