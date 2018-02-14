Politics

No request yet for chief justice to preside over swearing in of Ramaphosa as president

14 February 2018 - 17:16 By Aphiwe Deklerk
Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng. File photo.
Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng. File photo.
Image: Gallo Images / Foto24 / Mary-Ann Palmer

Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng had on Wednesday afternoon not yet been approached by the National Assembly to preside over the swearing in of Cyril Ramaphosa as South Africa’s new president.

His spokesperson‚ Nathi Mncube confirmed this at around 4pm on Wednesday by simply saying: “No‚ he has not been approached.”

Following an urgent parliamentary caucus meeting of the ANC in Cape Town‚ party treasurer-general Paul Mashatile and chief whip Jackson Mthembu outlined that the ANC was going to amend a motion of no confidence by the EFF on President Jacob Zuma to vote him out of office.

How Zuma lost control - and the people who let him down

Jacob Zuma’s change in fortune, from a rape trial to election as ANC leader, was the beginning of a struggle in which he usurped the machinery of ...
Opinion & Analysis
3 days ago

Ramaphosa did not meet Zuma after SABC interview

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa’s spokesman has denied that the ANC president met with State President Jacob Zuma following the latter’s interview ...
Politics
5 hours ago

This was provided that Zuma did not resign before the sitting planned for Thursday afternoon‚ as he had he indicated he was unlikely to do in his television interview with the SABC on Wednesday afternoon.

Mthembu said the election of Ramaphosa was expected soon after the motion on Zuma was passed but it was subject to the availability of Mogoeng‚ who is tasked with swearing in the new president.

"I can assure you‚ if we were to elect a new president tomorrow‚ we can have #SONA2018 on Friday‚" Mthembu said.

READ MORE

What happens if the no-confidence motion against Zuma passes?

If the African National Congress and the Economic Freedom Fighters join forces and are able to remove President Jacob Zuma on Thursday‚ he will still ...
Politics
5 hours ago

'Don't ask me': Edward Zuma clams up about father's recall

Embattled President Jacob Zuma’s eldest son Edward is known for mounting spirited and controversial defences on behalf of his controversial father‚ ...
Politics
6 hours ago

Malema calls out Zuma over Mbeki's ouster: 'He's talking rubbish'

Julius Malema‚ once one of Jacob Zuma's biggest supporters‚ has called out the president on what he says is a lie.
Politics
6 hours ago

WATCH | Zuma breaks his silence: Have I done something wrong?

President Jacob Zuma is responding to the recent developments in an interview with the SABC at his official residence in Pretoria.
Politics
7 hours ago

Most read

  1. Gupta nephew among five arrested following Hawks raids Politics
  2. Ramaphosa did not meet Zuma after SABC interview Politics
  3. Zuma is 'deranged‚ psychotic‚ insane‚ of unsound mind or just foolish': ANC MP Politics
  4. EXCLUSIVE | DA's Van Damme quits as party spokesperson Politics
  5. LIVE | Resignation deadline looms for President Zuma Politics

Latest Videos

‘The objective is to remove Jacob Zuma’: Opposition chief whips on vote of no ...
‘The law is blind’: Mbalula reacts to alleged Gupta arrests
X