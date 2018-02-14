The ANC has made it clear that only President Jacob Zuma can save himself from the humiliation of being ousted from office through a vote of no confidence.

This comes after the party's 249-member parliamentary caucus on Wednesday unanimously agreed to table a motion of no confidence in Zuma's leadership.

The caucus took the decision following Zuma's repeated refusal to step down after being asked to do so by the party's top leadership structures‚ including the national executive committee‚ the national working committee and the party's top six officials in the last 10 days.

In a televised interview‚ Zuma on Wednesday reiterated that he would not resign voluntarily‚ adding that only the national assembly had the authority to axe him.