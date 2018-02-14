Politics

Ramaphosa did not meet Zuma after SABC interview

14 February 2018 - 16:09 By TimesLIVE
Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa and President Jacob Zuma.
Image: Siyabulela Duda/The Presidency of the Republic of South Africa Follow/Flickr

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa’s spokesman has denied that the ANC president met with State President Jacob Zuma following the latter’s interview on SABC on Wednesday afternoon.

Tyrone Seale said that Ramaphosa was‚ instead‚ in Cape Town ahead of an expected vote of no confidence in State President Jacob Zuma on Thursday.

“The president [of the ANC] came to Cape Town today. There was no meeting‚” he said.

A convoy of presidential vehicles‚ believed to have been Ramaphosa’s‚ was spotted going to Zuma’s presidential guesthouse in Pretoria‚ prompting reports – including on TimesLIVE – the two had met following the SABC interview.

But Seale said that while the convoy could have been Ramaphosa’s – saying he wasn’t sure if this was the case – he was adamant that no meeting took place.

NOTE: In a previous version of this article‚ it was incorrectly stated that Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa met with President Jacob Zuma after the president's speech on live TV. This was not the case.

