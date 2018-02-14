Politics

SABC summoned to president's residence. Zuma statement imminent?

14 February 2018 - 13:51 By TimesLIVE
President Jacob Zuma.
President Jacob Zuma.
Image: REUTERS

A statement from President Jacob Zuma appears imminent as a TimesLive reporter witnessed an SABC crew being summoned to the president's official residence in Pretoria.

Goba said the SABC reporter received a phone call while waiting outside the Union Buildings and was told to be on a standby for a recording with Zuma.

Shortly after that, the SABC crew left the Union Buildings and drove to the Mahlamba Ndlopfu residence, where they waited outside for about 30 minutes.

Goba then witnessed the SABC reporter and a cameraman being escorted into the residence by a policeman, while another stood guard outside.

LIVE | ANC wants new president by Thursday, Hawks target Guptas

As the country waits on tenterhooks for President Jacob Zuma response to his party’s decision to “recall” him from office, the Hawks launched a raid ...
Politics
5 hours ago

ANC pushes for no-confidence vote

Earlier the ANC parliamentary caucus agreed to table a motion of no confidence against Zuma.

ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile told journalists on Wednesday that he had informed the caucus of the ANC national executive committee's decision to recall Zuma‚ after which the meeting had agreed to vote for Zuma's removal. Mashatile said ANC leader Cyril Ramaphosa would then be voted in as state president.

Mashatile said Zuma had been given until Wednesday to submit his resignation letter.

"We can no longer wait beyond today. President Zuma might respond later but we can't keep South Africans waiting‚" said Mashatile.

ANC chief whip Jackson Mthembu said the governing party would hold talks with the EFF‚ which has proposed a motion of no confidence against Zuma. Mthembu said the ANC had the option of amending the EFF motion and then voting in favour of booting Zuma out of office.

National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete has scheduled it for 2pm on Thursday.

MORE

ANC caucus agrees to pass motion of no confidence against Zuma

The ANC parliamentary caucus on Wednesday has agreed to table a motion of no confidence against President Jacob Zuma on Thursday.
Politics
1 hour ago

We will vote Zuma out if he doesn’t resign‚ says Gigaba

If President Jacob Zuma does not resign‚ the ANC will remove him through Parliament‚ finance minister Malusi Gigaba has said.
Politics
7 hours ago

Gupta raid: Hawks arrest five people linked to Vrede dairy farm project

Five people have been arrested in connection with the investigations into the controversial Vrede dairy farm project.
Politics
20 minutes ago

The Gupta raid is meant to send a strong message to Jacob Zuma‚ say analysts

Amid calls for President Jacob Zuma to vacate office‚ his allies on Wednesday woke up to a raid by the Hawks: but what does the timing of the ...
Politics
2 hours ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

  1. BREAKING | SABC summoned to president's residence. Zuma statement imminent? Politics
  2. Gupta raid: Hawks arrest five people linked to Vrede dairy farm project Politics
  3. BREAKING | ANC caucus agrees to pass motion of no confidence against Zuma Politics
  4. ANC parliamentary caucus under way as the nation awaits Zuma's next move Politics
  5. Secrecy and security - two bills Zuma could still sign into law Politics

Latest Videos

Hawks raid Guptas' Saxonwold home
The rain hits parched Cape Town
X