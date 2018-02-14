SABC summoned to president's residence. Zuma statement imminent?

A statement from President Jacob Zuma appears imminent as a TimesLive reporter witnessed an SABC crew being summoned to the president's official residence in Pretoria.

Goba said the SABC reporter received a phone call while waiting outside the Union Buildings and was told to be on a standby for a recording with Zuma.

Shortly after that, the SABC crew left the Union Buildings and drove to the Mahlamba Ndlopfu residence, where they waited outside for about 30 minutes.

Goba then witnessed the SABC reporter and a cameraman being escorted into the residence by a policeman, while another stood guard outside.