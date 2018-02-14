Tell Zuma what he has done‚ says Zille
The Democratic Alliance's Helen Zille on Wednesday said that President Jacob Zuma should be furnished with reasons why his party wanted him removed from his presidential seat.
Zille took to Twitter‚ saying: "This is a very good point. The ANC must articulate the wrongdoing so that South Africa knows that constitutionalism is protected."
This is a very good point. The ANC must articulate the wrongdoing so that South Africa knows that constitutionalism is protected. https://t.co/GGfiVRZopl— Helen Zille (@helenzille) February 14, 2018
She was responding to one Twitter user’s comments that it was important for the ANC to articulate what Zuma had done wrong in order to ensure these are not repeated in future.
In an exclusive interview with the SABC‚ Zuma said he had not rebelled against the party by ignoring their calls to step down - but he was simply in disagreement with their move to sack him‚ saying they had failed to give him reasons as to why he should hand in his resignation.
"I think it is unfair‚" he said of the decision.
"It is the first time I feel a decision [by the ruling party] is not right and I disagree with it‚" he added.
Chief whips of the DA, EFF and IFP have commented on the motion on a vote of no confidence against Jacob Zuma, which will be heard in Parliament on Thursday.
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE