Tell Zuma what he has done‚ says Zille

She was responding to one Twitter user’s comments that it was important for the ANC to articulate what Zuma had done wrong in order to ensure these are not repeated in future.

In an exclusive interview with the SABC‚ Zuma said he had not rebelled against the party by ignoring their calls to step down - but he was simply in disagreement with their move to sack him‚ saying they had failed to give him reasons as to why he should hand in his resignation.

"I think it is unfair‚" he said of the decision.

"It is the first time I feel a decision [by the ruling party] is not right and I disagree with it‚" he added.