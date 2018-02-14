Politics

WATCH | Zuma breaks his silence: Have I done something wrong?

14 February 2018 - 14:11 By TimesLIVE

A calm-looking President Jacob Zuma on Wednesday appeared on national television to say his political party has not provided him with reasons for its decision to recall him.

Pressure has been mounting on Zuma to leave the highest office in the land after Cyril Ramaphosa‚ his deputy president‚ won a narrow victory to be elected ANC president in December.

Zuma and his allies stand accused of an improper relationship with the Gupta family‚ whose properties were raided by the Hawks earlier on Wednesday as part of a probe into state capture.

Zuma told the SABC that ANC officials had not told him the reasons for his recall. Instead they told him about two centres of power.

"I mean, that is not a reason," he said.

"I need to be furnished on what I have done."

