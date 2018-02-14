WATCH | The moment Jacob Zuma resigned as president of South Africa
14 February 2018 - 23:30
Watch the moment President Jacob Zuma resigned as leader of South Africa on Wednesday evening during a televised address to the nation.
"I resign as president of the republic with immediate effect," he said, "even though I disagree with the decision of the leadership of my organisation ... I have always been a disciplined member of the organisation."
You can also listen to his full speech below:
