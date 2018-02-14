Politics

WATCH | The moment Jacob Zuma resigned as president of South Africa

14 February 2018 - 23:30 By TimesLIVE

Watch the moment President Jacob Zuma resigned as leader of South Africa on Wednesday evening during a televised address to the nation.

"I resign as president of the republic with immediate effect," he said, "even though I disagree with the decision of the leadership of my organisation ... I have always been a disciplined member of the organisation."

You can also listen to his full speech below:

MORE

Jacob Zuma has resigned

President Jacob Zuma resigned as president of South Africa on Wednesday evening during a televised address to the nation.
Politics
2 hours ago

End of an era: the life and times of Jacob Zuma

President Jacob Zuma has resigned as head of state. We look back at his time in the party and as president of the country.
Politics
2 hours ago

I won't resign‚ says defiant Zuma

"What is it that I've done?" This is what President Jacob Zuma had to say to his detractors and specifically to the ANC's national executive ...
Politics
10 hours ago

Malema calls out Zuma over Mbeki's ouster: 'He's talking rubbish'

Julius Malema‚ once one of Jacob Zuma's biggest supporters‚ has called out the president on what he says is a lie.
Politics
10 hours ago

Most read

  1. IN MEMES | Some of the best reactions to #ZumaResigns Politics
  2. 'I fear no motion of no confidence or impeachment': Zuma has resigned Politics
  3. We will tell Zuma what he did wrong‚ says ANC Politics
  4. Zuma resignation should not result in amnesty: Maimane Politics
  5. WATCH | The moment Jacob Zuma resigned as president of South Africa Politics

Latest Videos

Zuma resigns on live TV
Rewind: A look back at JZ's time as the president of South Africa
X